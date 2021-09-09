Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $243,000 Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 1.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 7.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

NYSE:FHN opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

