Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Jabil by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $62.00 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.87.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

