Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BNTGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

BNTGY stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45. Brenntag has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.43.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

