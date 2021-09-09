BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives $75.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBIO shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

BridgeBio Pharma stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.87. 787,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,852. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.08. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The business had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 230.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

