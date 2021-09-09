Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 87.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $15.94 on Thursday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $449.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Parish acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000 in the last ninety days. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.