BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 36,771 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,771 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $37,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.20. 64,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,393,337. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.60.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,995,218 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

