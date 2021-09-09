BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $47,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.50 on Thursday, reaching $496.88. 10,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,450. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $203.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

