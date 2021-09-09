BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $110.74 Million Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 972,966 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,519 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $110,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CM. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,517,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,574,000 after buying an additional 102,218 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,167,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,379,000 after buying an additional 525,419 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 579.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,452,000 after buying an additional 1,920,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,869,000 after buying an additional 226,650 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,163,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,924,000 after buying an additional 747,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Shares of CM stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,098. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $72.07 and a one year high of $121.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

