BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $75.04 Million Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,346,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 816,757 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $75,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TELUS by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TU traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.29. 25,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.91%.

TU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

