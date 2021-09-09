BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 1.0% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.18% of Booking worth $160,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 6.9% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Booking by 5.5% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 52,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booking by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 5.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.1% during the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.24.

Booking stock traded up $22.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,338.65. 4,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,385. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,201.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2,287.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.44, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($10.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.