BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,652,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,215 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 1.4% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $234,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 302.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 261,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David Loasby raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.6% during the first quarter. David Loasby now owns 15,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.81. 36,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.37. The firm has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 928.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.