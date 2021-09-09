Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 109,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $460,400. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.