Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will announce $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.58. Lincoln Electric posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LECO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 15.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after buying an additional 107,096 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 707,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,226,000 after buying an additional 20,186 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 6.9% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

LECO stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.21. 145,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,015. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $143.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

