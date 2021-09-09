Brokerages Anticipate Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Announce -$0.53 EPS

Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will report earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.64). Seagen posted earnings of $3.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 115.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $3,822,091.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,643 shares of company stock worth $22,889,772. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 56.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Seagen by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $152.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.55. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

