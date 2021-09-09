Brokerages Anticipate The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Post $0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.70. 4,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,108. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.