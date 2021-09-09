Brokerages Anticipate Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vtex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vtex will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vtex.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

NYSE:VTEX traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,430. Vtex has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

About Vtex

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

