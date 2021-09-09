Brokerages Expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will announce sales of $354.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $348.70 million and the highest is $364.60 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Driven Brands.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $374.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.54 million.
In other Driven Brands news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $354,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $10,546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $85,615,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DRVN traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.28. 8,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,814. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.07.
Driven Brands Company Profile
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
