Brokerages Expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will announce sales of $354.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $348.70 million and the highest is $364.60 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $374.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.54 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

In other Driven Brands news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $354,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $10,546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $85,615,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRVN traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.28. 8,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,814. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.07.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

