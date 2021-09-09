Brokerages Expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Forrester Research reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Forrester Research news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 1,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $45,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Boyce sold 850 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $40,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,814 shares of company stock worth $602,225 in the last 90 days. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,977,000 after purchasing an additional 55,232 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,298,000 after buying an additional 235,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 6.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after buying an additional 29,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.82 million, a P/E ratio of 83.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.51.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forrester Research (FORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.