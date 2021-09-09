Brokerages Expect Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) to Post -$2.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) will report earnings per share of ($2.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Li-Cycle.

LICY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:LICY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 470,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,681. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

