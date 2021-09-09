Brokerages Expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.22 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will post sales of $135.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.50 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $105.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $539.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $534.20 million to $544.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $733.64 million, with estimates ranging from $688.00 million to $761.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PLNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

PLNT stock traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $78.58. 13,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,757. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $53.55 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average of $78.33.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.