Brokerages Set Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Target Price at C$22.19

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.19.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price (up previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$20.09 price objective on Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Aecon Group stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,752. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$13.15 and a 1-year high of C$22.28.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$971.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$933.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

