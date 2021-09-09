Brokerages Set Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Target Price at $12.13

Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $507.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Barings BDC by 11.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 6.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 450,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

