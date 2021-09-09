Brokerages Set BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) PT at GBX 371.92

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 371.92 ($4.86).

A number of analysts have commented on BP shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 294 ($3.84) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of BP to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 123 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £375.15 ($490.14). Insiders acquired 320 shares of company stock valued at $100,140 over the last quarter.

BP has a 52-week low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a market cap of £60.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 300.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 305.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.36%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 51.45%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

