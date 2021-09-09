Brokerages Set Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Target Price at C$14.88

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$9.06 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.75.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.