Brokerages Set Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target at $113.00

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,781. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.99. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $130.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

