Brokerages Set General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) PT at $64.00

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 137,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average of $60.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

