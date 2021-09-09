Brokerages Set Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target at $37.00

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Personalis alerts:

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $2,479,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $25,047.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,069 shares of company stock worth $2,743,771. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Personalis by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,744,000 after buying an additional 743,691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Personalis by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 146,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 39.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $22.15 on Monday. Personalis has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $983.73 million, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. Research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.