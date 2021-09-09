Brokerages Set SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target at $20.44

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

SM stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 6.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. The company had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

