Brokerages Set Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Target Price at $29.33

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several research firms recently commented on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equity Research began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.16. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,647.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,050 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,735,000 after buying an additional 1,859,585 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after buying an additional 1,589,716 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,359,000. Finally, No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth approximately $13,212,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

