Brokerages Set Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) PT at $10.56

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,537,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 927,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 773,343 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 899.9% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 721,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 649,418 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 366,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 704.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 307,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 268,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
