Brokerages Set Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) PT at $10.56

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,537,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 927,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 773,343 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 899.9% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 721,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 649,418 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 366,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 704.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 307,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 268,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

ZYNE stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,469. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $186.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.