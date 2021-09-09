Brokers Set Expectations for Meridian Mining UK Societas’ Q3 2021 Earnings (CVE:MNO)

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas in a report released on Wednesday, September 8th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

CVE MNO opened at C$0.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.49. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.75 million and a PE ratio of -2.19.

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

