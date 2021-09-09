BRP (TSE:DOO) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BRP (TSE:DOO) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$154.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$100.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOO. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of BRP to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Saturday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.40.

BRP stock opened at C$120.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$104.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$102.87. BRP has a 1-year low of C$61.35 and a 1-year high of C$129.98.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

