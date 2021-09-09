BRP (TSE:DOO) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BRP (TSE:DOO) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$154.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$100.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOO. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of BRP to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Saturday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.40.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP stock opened at C$120.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$104.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$102.87. BRP has a 1-year low of C$61.35 and a 1-year high of C$129.98.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.