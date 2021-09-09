Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 192.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXP traded up $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $161.22. The company had a trading volume of 48,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.44 and a 200-day moving average of $157.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

