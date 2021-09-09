Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 661.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after purchasing an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,304,000 after acquiring an additional 402,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 374,487 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,221,000 after acquiring an additional 528,408 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,132,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,596,000 after acquiring an additional 73,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,412. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

