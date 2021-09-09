Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Invests $1.23 Million in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,026 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth $37,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $256.71. 66,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,565,460. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.26 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.58 and a 200-day moving average of $240.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. DA Davidson began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total value of $1,009,766.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,286,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 685,373 shares of company stock worth $168,172,692 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

