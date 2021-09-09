Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 213 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 19.2% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 245,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,778,000 after purchasing an additional 39,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 25.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total transaction of $1,137,435.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,222.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded up $2.91 on Thursday, hitting $570.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,358. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.37 and a 12-month high of $582.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.42. The stock has a market cap of $155.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.