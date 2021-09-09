Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,650 ($34.62).

BNZL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

BNZL stock traded down GBX 38 ($0.50) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,580 ($33.71). 488,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,440. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,614.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,424.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

