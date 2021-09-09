Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBT. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE CBT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,344. Cabot has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.85. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cabot stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 34,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Cabot worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

