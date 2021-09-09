CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $716.91 Million

Analysts expect that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will post $716.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $757.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $658.07 million. CAE reported sales of $528.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAE. CIBC lifted their price objective on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of CAE traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $30.33. The stock had a trading volume of 215,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78. CAE has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $32.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of CAE by 161.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $692,846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CAE by 27.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,096 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 305.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,765 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at about $51,416,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of CAE by 213.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,817,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,341 shares in the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.