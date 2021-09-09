CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

CAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.54. 301,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,066. CAE has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

