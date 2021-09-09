Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $47.26 on Thursday. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $45.77 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average of $67.65. The firm has a market cap of $835.75 million, a PE ratio of 181.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calavo Growers stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,411 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.36% of Calavo Growers worth $15,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVGW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calavo Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

