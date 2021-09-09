Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Caleres also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.250 EPS.

Caleres stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $861.35 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 2.66. Caleres has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

CAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $457,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,233. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 186,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

