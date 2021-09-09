California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.33, but opened at $39.33. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. California Resources shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 2,461 shares.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $7,608,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,193,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $39,681,874.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,510,182 shares of company stock valued at $115,133,707.

Get California Resources alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in California Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the second quarter worth $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter.

About California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.