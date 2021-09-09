Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) were up 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.59 and last traded at $36.32. Approximately 2,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 288,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMBM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 price target on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $27,333.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,598.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 66.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.