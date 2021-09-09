Cameco (TSE:CCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.37

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$29.37 and last traded at C$28.82, with a volume of 195897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.98.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.86.

Get Cameco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 7.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -508.42.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.