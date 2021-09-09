Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/30/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$150.00 to C$154.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$159.00 to C$168.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$160.00 to C$165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$166.00 to C$168.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $149.00 to $156.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$157.00 to C$161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$157.00 to C$166.00.

8/13/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $157.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE CM traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $116.14. 5,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.51 and its 200 day moving average is $109.27. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.07 and a 52 week high of $121.11. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.1561 per share. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 579.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,831 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,997,000 after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 179.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,163,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,924,000 after purchasing an additional 747,281 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 302.8% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 958,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,770,000 after purchasing an additional 720,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 487.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 861,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,312,000 after purchasing an additional 714,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

