Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,934 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,701 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $23,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Shares of NYSE CM traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.14. 6,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,098. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $72.07 and a 1 year high of $121.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.27.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.1561 per share. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 67.13%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

