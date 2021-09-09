Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Stock Price Down 3%

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP)’s share price fell 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.83 and last traded at $69.90. 244,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,055,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.04.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937,349 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278,434 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616,834 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,108,000 after buying an additional 16,820,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,995,000 after buying an additional 16,044,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

