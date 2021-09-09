Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives $48.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSIQ. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 10.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,320. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

