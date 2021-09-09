Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Trading 0.5% Higher

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$193.95 and last traded at C$193.38. 80,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 196,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$192.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$234.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$219.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$219.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$223.00 to C$216.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$220.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$193.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$191.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21.

In other news, Director Diana Leslie Chant bought 250 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$195.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,980.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$483,927.34.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

